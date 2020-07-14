Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
Image: Twitter / @UniverseIce
Samsung’s next foldable, the Galaxy Z fold 2, will reportedly be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 or in the immediate weeks that follow if rumors are to be believed. After appearing in a few renders, alleged key specifications (via ETNews) of the upcoming device have now surfaced online, and they look impressive.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly feature a 7.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) layer that we last saw on the Galaxy Z Flip. The cover display, on the other hand, measures 6.23-inch diagonally, but there is no word on its resolution or refresh rate numbers. Plus, the phone supports 15W wireless charging as well.

Talking about cameras, we are expecting a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera. The setup is similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S20, and if that is any indication, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will offer some serious photography chops, aside from being a foldable phone with bleeding edge hardware and possibly S Pen support as well.

