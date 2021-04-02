We have great news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The device was recently selling for $1,500 at Samsung.com, but today we’ve seen the phone’s price drop to $1,200 on any of its carrier-locked variants or the unlocked models. This deal may not be as sweet as when it used to sell for just $1,000 after an eligible trade-in. However, it’s still better than paying the full retail price, and we don’t know if we will ever see the price of this foldable phone drop as low as before, so you may want to think about this carefully.

If you’re interested in foldable devices with a clamshell design, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G or the LTE-only variant for $600 and $700, respectively. You can also check out some Motorola deals that give us the Moto RAZR 5G with a $400 discount, and you don’t need an eligible trade-in to get these savings.

If you’re looking to get a new Samsung Galaxy S21, you can grab one over at Samsung.com for $200 after an eligible trade-in. This, of course, is the vanilla variant with 128GB of storage space and a 6.2-inch display. If you want the Galaxy S21+, we have two options for you. First, you can stay on Samsung’s online store and trade-in an eligible phone to get your device for $400, or head over to B&H.com, where you can get one for $700 after a $150 discount, and you don’t need to trade-in your current device.

If you want the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen support, you can get one starting at $600 with 128GB of storage space. And since we’re already talking about phones with stylus support, we also have to include the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, as you can get the vanilla variant with 128GB for $500, while the Ultra version is now selling for $900 after an eligible trade-in.

Now, you can also score up to 60 percent savings on several cases for the latest iPhone models. First up, Apple’s Leather Folio for the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max are both selling for $58 after getting a $71 discount, but only on their black color variants. You will also find a massive selection of OtterBox cases on sale for your iPhone 12 Pro devices, starting at $16.39 with up to 60 percent discounts. Finally, Speck Products Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre iPhone 12 sells for $25.07 after getting a $19.88 discount, and there are several more options to choose from, so take a look.