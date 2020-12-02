We keep getting more deals as part of Cyber Week. First, we head over to Samsung.com, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $999.99 after a $1,000 discount when you trade in an eligible device. You also get an extra $100 with the Samsung Discount Program.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also getting a $1,000 discount with an eligible discount, meaning you can get the 5G version for $450 or the LTE-only variant for $300. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is also on sale, and you can get the vanilla Note 20 for $450 of the Ultra version for $750.

Other Samsung deals include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which is available in its Titanium version for just $350, down from its regular $600 price tag. The other variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 are available for $150 in its 41mm and for $180 in its 45mm GPS-only versions. You can also add LTE connectivity for $50.





We also find the iPad Pro on sale, as the 11-inch WiFi-only Space Gray version with 256GB storage space for $829 with $70 discounts. The Silver 12.9-inch version with 128GB storage and WiFi connectivity is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at 949, but you can also go for the 128GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro with LTE connectivity, which is available for $899 with $50 savings.

The Apple Watch is also on sale. The GPS-only 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 is selling for $349 with a $50 discount. And there are more Apple Watch options starting at $309. Take a look at the complete listings of iPad Pro, and Apple Watch deals to see if there’s anything you like.

LG monitors are also on sale, as you can find deals starting from $100. LG’s 49-inch curved ultrawide monitor is selling for $1,297 with $203 savings. The 34-inch Ultragear Curved is currently selling for $800, down from its original $850 price tag. LG’s 43-inch Class, UHD IPS display is getting a $130.99 discount, which leaves it at $569. The 32-inch 4K UHD LED monitor is getting a $127.99 discount, meaning you can get yours for $469. The 27-inch UHD IPS display with VESA display HDR is $447 with $253 savings. LG’s 27-inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync is going for $247 with $103 savings, and finally, the 24-Inch LED-lit monitor is up for grabs at $100 after a $30 discount.

Other deals include the HP Chromebook X360 14-inch touchscreen laptop for $359 with $21 savings. For those of you looking for a 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, it is currently selling for $210 with $51.75 savings. Apple’s Powerbeats Pro are getting a $100 discount, leaving them at $150, and the AirPods with a wireless charging case are selling for $140 with a $59 discount.