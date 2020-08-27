At its Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event, Samsung teased the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 2. It announced that more details of the foldable phone will be detailed on September 1. Turns out, the company is hosting UnPacked “Part 2” on September 1 at 10 AM Eastern / 7 AM Pacific.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has leaked online several times. Even a review of it being compared to the Galaxy Fold is live on YouTube. The smartphone features a 6.2-inches and the Main Screen is 7.6-inches making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold. Both are AMOLED displays. The interior display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the one on the outside has a 60Hz refresh rate.

As per leaked specifications, the foldable phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It is said to pack a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. Further, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

