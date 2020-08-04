We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We are just one day away from the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the new Galaxy Note 20 Series. However, Evan Blass doesn’t want us to wait that long to see the devices and has managed to get some new unmarked full resolution images of the new Z Fold 2.

Evan Blass has just posted new images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Twitter. He has also posted some of Samsung’s latest devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 and the Galaxy Buds Live. Now, he once again delivers some great quality images of Samsung’s upcoming flagship.

Source SamMobile

Via Twitter

