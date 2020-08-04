We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We are just one day away from the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the new Galaxy Note 20 Series. However, Evan Blass doesn’t want us to wait that long to see the devices and has managed to get some new unmarked full resolution images of the new Z Fold 2.

Evan Blass has just posted new images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Twitter. He has also posted some of Samsung’s latest devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 and the Galaxy Buds Live. Now, he once again delivers some great quality images of Samsung’s upcoming flagship.

Source SamMobile

Via Twitter

You May Also Like
Here’s your first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will come in a Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colors, and a Thom Browne edition is reportedly in the making as well.
Redmi 9
Redmi 9 teased to be launched in India on August 4
It sports a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter.
Android 10 update
ColorOS 7 for OPPO F15 starts rolling out in India
It will also roll out to the users in Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and more countries.