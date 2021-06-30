We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon.com. The latest ones feature Samsung’s latest foldables. You will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 getting a 15 percent discount, which means you can grab one for just $1,700 with $300 savings on any of its Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black color variants. This device comes with 256GB storage space, 12Gb RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. You can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $950 after a 21 percent discount that translates into $250 savings. You can choose between the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray color options, as those are the only color variants available. You also get 256GB storage space and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor under the hood.

Now, if you’re more interested in the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series, you can grab the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 with $100 savings, which means it’s up for grabs at $700. And if you fancy the larger and more powerful variants, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for $800 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $1,000 since they’re both getting a $200 discount. However, we strongly recommend you check out these same devices at Samsung.com, where you can get a new Galaxy S21 for as low as $100 with $700 savings with an eligible trade-in.

Moving on to smartwatches, we have found the latest Apple Watch Series 6 getting a $70 discount on its LTE enabled 40mm variant with a Silver Aluminum Case and Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band, which means you can grab one for $429. To make things better, you will also get a free AVODA TPU Bumper case for your Apple Watch Series 6.

Now, if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider getting your hands on a new Garmin smartwatch. The Garmin Venu is currently getting a 26 percent discount, which means you can grab yours for $260 with $90 savings, which is a nice deal for a Garmin watch. You can also go for the Vivoactive 4 that’s currently $61.94 off, meaning that you can grab one for $288, and you can also grab the Vivoactive 3 for just $139, as it’s not getting a 44 percent discount, which translates to $110.95 savings.