Samsung Galaxy Fold successor, which is being called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has likely been confirmed to launch on August 5 at the Samsung Galaxy UnPacked event. The company took to Twitter to tease the launch of its next foldable phone with the caption “A new look unfolds.” It pretty much confirms that the device will launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series.

A new look unfolds.

05.08.2020 pic.twitter.com/OHaF4zCy2C — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) July 19, 2020

The Twitter teaser consists of a Mystic Bronze colored butterfly-like structure. According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature a foldable 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen (Y-OCTA) with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Moreover, the external display is also expected to be Super AMOLED with a size of 6.23 inches.

It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The foldable phone is said to pack a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. Further, it could come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.