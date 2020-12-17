We start today’s deals with Samsung flagships, as trade-in deals are still live over at Samsung.com. You can get yourself a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for just $1,000 with a $1,000 savings. You can choose to get an unlocked device, or you may also get it locked to the carrier of your choice for the same price.

You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for $500 or get the 5G enabled version for $650. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is available starting at $420 if you go for the S20 FE, the Galaxy S20 is available for $515, the Galaxy S20+ is available for $565, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra can be yours starting at $915. If you want a Samsung Galaxy Note, you can get the vanilla version for $450 or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $750. Just remember that you have to trade in an eligible device to get these discounts.

We then find the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s new M1 processor with a $100 discount, which leaves it at just $1,199. You get 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, and one of the most powerful devices available in the market. However, this deal is only applied to the Space Gray color variant. If you’re looking for a gamer laptop, the Razer Blade 15 is getting a $450 discount, which means you can grab one for just $1,350 right now.

And since we’re already talking about Apple and Razer, you can also check out their headphone deals, as you can get the Beats Solo Pro for as low as $197, depending on the color you choose. These wireless headphones feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip and up to 20 hours of continuous playback. Razer’s Opus wireless headphones with ANC are getting a $50 discount, meaning you can get a pair for $150.

Finally, we have the Philips Hue White 2-pack for $25.5 after a 15 percent coupon discount or get a 3-pack of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance for $100 with a $35 discount. Another deal you may want to consider is the Sega Genesis mini console, which is currently selling for $50 with $30 savings.