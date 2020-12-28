We start today’s deals with the best smartphone of 2020, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 can be yours for just $999.99 with a $1,000 discount when you trade in an eligible device over at Samsung.com. However, that’s not the only foldable on sale, as you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip starting at $700 in its LTE-only version, or get 5G support for $850, down from their $1,300 and $1,450 regular listings, with an eligible trade-in.

If you’re not into foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also on sale, and you can get the entry version for just $450 or go for the Ultra version for $750. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts at $415, if you go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, or get the Galaxy S20+ starting at $350, or go Ultra for $550.

Now, if you’re looking for a new PC, the latest Apple 27-inch iMac with Retina 4K Display is currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $1,399. This will get you 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor. If this seems like too much, you can also get the 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 version with the same RAM and storage space for $1,249.



The OnePlus 7T is also on sale, as you can get one for $349, which is $250 off its regular price. However, you can get it for less if you bundle it with the OnePlus 8T. When you buy the OnePlus 8T for $749, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, you can also add the OnePlus 7T for just $99. In other words, get two awesome OnePlus phones for just $848. If you were to get these two phones any other day, you would have to pay $1,348.

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, you can take a look at some Garmin’s offerings. The Garmin fenix 5 Plus is currently getting a $503.71 discount, which leaves it at $546.28. The Garmin fenix 6X Pro is selling for $530, with $63 savings, if you don’t mind going for a renewed device.

Finally, the Powerbeats Pro are currently selling for $170 with $79.96 savings, which will deliver up to 9 hours of listening time in several color options. The CalDigit TS3 15-port Thunderbolt 2 Dock is up for grabs for $190 at B&H, with $60 savings, or get it from Amazon, where you can find it for $198. AUKEY’s Omnia 65W 2-port fast charger is also on sale; you can get yours for $25.49 after a $21.50 discount.