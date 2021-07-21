We keep on getting incredible savings, but this time we head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy devices getting up to $900 savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 currently available for just $900 after a massive 50 percent discount, well kind of, as certain conditions have to be met. Samsung’s largest foldable is getting $300 instant savings as soon as you arrive on the device’s landing page, and the extra $600 savings can be achieved by trading in an eligible device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also on sale, and you can grab one for $600. This will get you a new unlocked device with 256GB storage space, but you will only be able to choose between the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray color options.

If you’re not really a fan of foldable phones, you can also grab one of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 devices that start at $100 for the entry-level variant. The Galaxy S21 Plus is going for $200, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is selling for $400 after a $600 discount. However, these savings can only be attained after an eligible trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is also on sale, and you can get them with $450 savings after an eligible trade-in, meaning that you can get the base model for $450 or grab the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a glass back for $600. All of these options are factory unlocked, and they come with 128GB of storage space under the hood. You can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for as low as $190 with $200 savings, but yeah, you must also have an eligible device to trade in.