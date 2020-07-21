Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are expected to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Since their predecessors were already quite expensive, one would expect the upgraded models to come at a premium. But as per a new report from Korea-based ET News, the two upcoming Samsung foldable phones will cost the same as their first-gen counterparts.

The report claims that the price of Galaxy Z Fold 2 has temporarily been locked at $1,990 in the company’s home market. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Korean electronics giant has reportedly set the store price of its next clamshell foldable phone at $1,370, which is roughly at the same price point as the first-gen 4G-only Galaxy Z Flip.

As for the upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will borrow its camera hardware from the Galaxy Note 20 series, and as per a leaked render, the cover display will be larger with noticeably slimmer bezels. Talking about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, it will reportedly come equipped with the new Snapdragon 865+ SoC and might flaunt a new bronze gold finish.