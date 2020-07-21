Samsung Galazy Z Flip
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are expected to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Since their predecessors were already quite expensive, one would expect the upgraded models to come at a premium. But as per a new report from Korea-based ET News, the two upcoming Samsung foldable phones will cost the same as their first-gen counterparts.

The report claims that the price of Galaxy Z Fold 2 has temporarily been locked at $1,990 in the company’s home market. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Korean electronics giant has reportedly set the store price of its next clamshell foldable phone at $1,370, which is roughly at the same price point as the first-gen 4G-only Galaxy Z Flip.

As for the upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will borrow its camera hardware from the Galaxy Note 20 series, and as per a leaked render, the cover display will be larger with noticeably slimmer bezels. Talking about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, it will reportedly come equipped with the new Snapdragon 865+ SoC and might flaunt a new bronze gold finish.

You May Also Like
Realme Buds Q
Realme X50 5G and Realme Buds Q make their way to Europe
The Realme X50 5G is already available for purchase on Realme.com for €349.
Here’s the OnePlus Nord in all its glory, and it looks stunning
OnePlus also experimented with a design that had square camera lens openings arranged in an L-shaped array, and it doesn’t look half-bad either.
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with dynamic refresh rate switching between 60Hz and 120Hz
It would help users to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on usage and the situation.