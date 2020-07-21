Samsung Galazy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are expected to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Since their predecessors were already quite expensive, one would expect the upgraded models to come at a premium. But as per a new report from Korea-based ET News, the two upcoming Samsung foldable phones will cost the same as their first-gen counterparts.

The report claims that the price of Galaxy Z Fold 2 has temporarily been locked at $1,990 in the company’s home market. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Korean electronics giant has reportedly set the store price of its next clamshell foldable phone at $1,370, which is roughly at the same price point as the first-gen 4G-only Galaxy Z Flip.

As for the upgrades, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will borrow its camera hardware from the Galaxy Note 20 series, and as per a leaked render, the cover display will be larger with noticeably slimmer bezels. Talking about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, it will reportedly come equipped with the new Snapdragon 865+ SoC and might flaunt a new bronze gold finish.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaked hands-on video reveals key camera features
The upcoming Samsung flagship will be able to record 4K videos at up to 60fps frame rate, and there will also be an option to record 4K videos at 24fps.
Upcoming unpacked event will see the launch of five new devices, says Samsung’s TM Roh
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G next month.
Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio partners with Google to launch entry-level smartphone with optimized Android for India
The companies are aiming to break the connectivity and accessibility barriers by optimizing the Android operating system and the Play Store for India.