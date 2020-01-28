Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone has been making rounds of the rumor mill lately. A new leak has now surfaced online from a credible source, and says that the Galaxy Z Flip will be priced at an eye-watering $1,400 upon its debut.

Tipster Max Weinbach shared via a tweet that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch on February 14. The launch date is a bit surprising, since it falls three days after the Galaxy Unpacked event where the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be unveiled.

The Galaxy Flip Z will reportedly retail at $1,400, which is significantly higher vis-à-vis the previously rumoured asking price of $800. The upcoming foldable phone might be exclusive to AT&T, but only for a limited time, and is said to be sold unlocked as well.

Source: Twitter