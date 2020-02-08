Author
Who can forget the whole Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco? The foldable phone was launched, had problems and then, it was called back. It was relaunched months later, but one problem remained – dust particles getting inside the hinge.

Samsung is reportedly being cautious with the Galaxy Z Flip. The company’s second foldable phone is said to employ special fibers inside the hinge for dust protection.

The latest development comes from a tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal. He also claims that the users can bend the Galaxy Z Flip at 90-degree and keep it on a surface for a hands-free video calling experience. Further, he says users will be able to check calls, time and battery on the cover (Focus) display.

Lastly, there is a mention of Galaxy Z Flip’s new color variant, Mirror Gold. The foldable phone is all set to be launched alongside the Galaxy S20 series at the Unpacked 2020 event on February 11, 2020.

Source: Twitter

