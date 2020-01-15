Author
We’re inching closer to the next Galaxy Unpacked event, and we are supposed to receive the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series along with a new foldable device. This new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was expected to arrive with 25W fast charging and other improvements. However, a new report tells us that we will get fast charging, just not the one we were expecting.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to fix many of the shortcomings of the original Galaxy Fold. One of the most important aspects is its new ultra-thin display that will make the screen more resilient. This means that we would get a flatter screen with fewer wrinkles, but that’s not all. New information gives us a 3,300mAh battery with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 15W fast charging tech. Out of all of these rumors, only the 15W charging support has been confirmed by a Chinese regulatory certification, where the model number SM-F7000 is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Source SamMobile

