Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition
Author
Tags

While the Galaxy Z Flip is hours away from being unveiled at the Unpacked 2020 event, it has leaked in a new video ad. The foldable phone will come in a special Tom Browne Edition.

The video advert was posted by a twitter user WalkingCat (@h0x0d). It is over 2 minutes long and shows the phone in the end.

The Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition sports a silver/gray finish with bands of red, white, and blue running through the middle. Furthermore, the phone will come with matching custom variants of the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is expected to cost around $2000. However, we don’t know the availability of the special edition foldable phone yet.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like

More companies will be absent from MWC 2020 because of coronavirus

More companies have announced that they won’t be attending the upcoming MWC 2020 because of the threat of the coronavirus outbreak

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 8 Pro Leaks: EARLIER than Expected?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the OnePlus 8 lineup’s possible launch, the price of the iPhone 9, the durability of the Moto Razr and more

The price of the upcoming iPhone 9 has leaked, once again

We get more hints of the possible starting price of the upcoming iPhone 9, and they match previous reports, so we could say it’s some sort of confirmation