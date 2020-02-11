While the Galaxy Z Flip is hours away from being unveiled at the Unpacked 2020 event, it has leaked in a new video ad. The foldable phone will come in a special Tom Browne Edition.

The video advert was posted by a twitter user WalkingCat (@h0x0d). It is over 2 minutes long and shows the phone in the end.

The Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition sports a silver/gray finish with bands of red, white, and blue running through the middle. Furthermore, the phone will come with matching custom variants of the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is expected to cost around $2000. However, we don’t know the availability of the special edition foldable phone yet.

