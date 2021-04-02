samsung galaxy z flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Image only for representation)

Samsung is rumored to launch its next foldable phone – tentatively called the Galaxy Z Flip3 – in the third quarter of 2021. Concept-based renders have already started making rounds of the leak arena, and some rumors are pointing towards upgrades such as a 120Hz display. Now, the batteries that will be fitted inside the upcoming Samsung foldable have received multiple certifications which include Safety Korea, DEKRA, and China’s 3C.

samsung z flip3 battery
Source: 1, 2

First spotted by the folks over at MySmartPrice, the certification authorities list two battery cells – EB-BF711ABY with a 2,370mAh capacity and EB-BF712ABY with 903mAh capacity. The former is the bigger unit that will likely be fitted in the lower half of Galaxy Z Flip3, while the latter will reside in the upper half where other key components such as camera hardware and SoC will be fitted.

samsung galaxy z flip3 certified
Via: MySmartPrice

Now, adding those numbers up, you get a net battery capacity of 3,273mAh, which is close to the 3,300mAh unit fitted inside the Galaxy Z Flip and its 5G model. What this means is Samsung’s next clamshell foldable phone won’t offer any battery capacity upgrade, and this might not be a good piece of news. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will reportedly pack a more powerful processor, and if leaks are to be believed, a 120Hz panel as well.

galaxy_z_flip_3_letsgodigital_render
Concept-based Galaxy Z Flip3 render (Credit: LetsGoDigital)

Galaxy Z Flip3 is rumored to arrive packing a 120Hz display and a mid-range SoC

While the new processor might be more energy-efficient, driving a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel on the upcoming device will definitely take its own sweet toll on the battery life. Samsung might offset some of that by adding some hidden battery optimization tricks, but that’s just speculation.

As far as design goes, concept-based renders suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a Galaxy S21-esque camera module at the back and a much larger cover display that will hopefully offer more functionality than its predecessor. There are also rumors floating around that Samsung might skip a flagship processor in favor of a mid-range SoC for the Galaxy Z Flip3 in order to keep the price in check and make the foldable phone more accessible.

View Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
OnePLus ColorOS
OnePlus ditches HydrogenOS for Oppo’s ColorOS in China
However, outside of China, users will get OxygenOS.
Windows Phone 8
This is what happens when an ecosystem dies
In the case of Windows Phone 8, the ecosystem was killed, leaving nothing behind but pages of tech history and memories to fuel your nostalgic tech conversations.
iphone 12 pro max oneplus 9 pror vs galaxy s21 ultra pocketnow
OnePlus is evolving, but it’s in a tricky place right now
One can argue that OnePlus has evolved into a mainstream flagship brand, but the the competition is hot and it’s still clinging to the past.