Samsung is rumored to launch its next foldable phone – tentatively called the Galaxy Z Flip3 – in the third quarter of 2021. Concept-based renders have already started making rounds of the leak arena, and some rumors are pointing towards upgrades such as a 120Hz display. Now, the batteries that will be fitted inside the upcoming Samsung foldable have received multiple certifications which include Safety Korea, DEKRA, and China’s 3C.

First spotted by the folks over at MySmartPrice, the certification authorities list two battery cells – EB-BF711ABY with a 2,370mAh capacity and EB-BF712ABY with 903mAh capacity. The former is the bigger unit that will likely be fitted in the lower half of Galaxy Z Flip3, while the latter will reside in the upper half where other key components such as camera hardware and SoC will be fitted.

Now, adding those numbers up, you get a net battery capacity of 3,273mAh, which is close to the 3,300mAh unit fitted inside the Galaxy Z Flip and its 5G model. What this means is Samsung’s next clamshell foldable phone won’t offer any battery capacity upgrade, and this might not be a good piece of news. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will reportedly pack a more powerful processor, and if leaks are to be believed, a 120Hz panel as well.

Galaxy Z Flip3 is rumored to arrive packing a 120Hz display and a mid-range SoC

While the new processor might be more energy-efficient, driving a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel on the upcoming device will definitely take its own sweet toll on the battery life. Samsung might offset some of that by adding some hidden battery optimization tricks, but that’s just speculation.

As far as design goes, concept-based renders suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a Galaxy S21-esque camera module at the back and a much larger cover display that will hopefully offer more functionality than its predecessor. There are also rumors floating around that Samsung might skip a flagship processor in favor of a mid-range SoC for the Galaxy Z Flip3 in order to keep the price in check and make the foldable phone more accessible.