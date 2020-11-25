At this point in time, it is quite evident that Samsung is betting it big on foldable phones. So much so that the company is reportedly ready to sunset the beloved Galaxy Note line and will instead focus on the Galaxy Z Fold series by equipping it with the S Pen stylus. However, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip portfolio ain’t going anywhere. As per a fresh leak by IceUniverse, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature an improved 120Hz display with slimmer bezels.

An affordable foldable, finally?

Tentatively called the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the device will improve upon the 60Hz panel of the Galaxy Z Flip and its new 5G-ready variant by going with a 120Hz display. The move to a 120Hz panel will put the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the same league as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Notably, Samsung is also shaving off some bezels from the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s screen for a more modern look, if the latest leak is anything to go by.

But despite the aforementioned upgrades and the expected generation-over-generation hardware updates, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is claimed to be cheaper. As per another report by South Korea-based TheElec, Samsung has pushed back the launch timeline of its next clamshell foldable phone. As per the report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will debut after the first quarter of 2021, and won’t debut at the year’s first Galaxy Unpacked event, unlike its predecessor.

As many as 5 Samsung foldables might arrive in 2021

Samsung has also pushed forward the production and release schedule of the Galaxy S21 lineup. Splitting the launch timeline of the next Galaxy S series flagship and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has reportedly been made to ensure that these new products don’t cannibalize the sales.

The report also adds that Samsung might launch anywhere between three and five foldable smartphones next year. One of them is a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip family member that aims to democratize foldable phones and help Samsung take an early lead in the segment. This device will reportedly debut carrying the name Galaxy Z Flip Lite next year.