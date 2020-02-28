On Friday, Samsung‘s second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip went out of stock in minutes during its second sale in India. According to Samsung India online store, the phone went on sale at 11 AM. And, It went out of stock by noon.

The company had earlier announced the procedure for pre-bookings. It could be done on its online store and at leading retail outlets against full payments. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip costs Rs 1,09,999 in India (~$1,518).

The one of its kind handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Further, customers who pre-booked the foldable phone on February 28 will get it delivered on March 2.

Source: IANS