Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Author
Tags

On Friday, Samsung‘s second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip went out of stock in minutes during its second sale in India. According to Samsung India online store, the phone went on sale at 11 AM. And, It went out of stock by noon.

The company had earlier announced the procedure for pre-bookings. It could be done on its online store and at leading retail outlets against full payments. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip costs Rs 1,09,999 in India (~$1,518).

The one of its kind handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Further, customers who pre-booked the foldable phone on February 28 will get it delivered on March 2.

Source: IANS

You May Also Like

Vivo Z6 5G unveiled packing quad cameras and 44W fast charging support

Vivo Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and also has a modern hole-punch design to get rid of the notch.
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11

Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison

Here is the only Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison you need to read before making your purchase decision.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 44,999

To cushion the extra Rs 5,000, Samsung is offering an additional upgrade bonus.