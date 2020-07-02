Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s latest foldable phone that was launched in India back in February. The handset was selling for Rs 1,15,999 (~$1,550) up till today. Within five months of launch, the company has now announced a Rs 7,000 (~93.5) price cut, which brings down the price of its foldable phone to Rs 1,08,999 (~1546.5).

Samsung has also announced a bunch of offers for customers that can be availed via the Samsung India site. Customers can avail no-cost EMI options up to 18 months through leading banks. Further, consumers can also avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if they upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones. Notably, the offers are only valid on the Samsung India site.

Moreover, HSBC cardholders can enjoy a 5 percent discount on Amazon India site. The Galaxy Z Flip is available to purchase on Amazon India, Samsung India site, and other offline channels in Mirror Black, Mirror Gold, and Mirror Purple color options.

Via: Gadgets360