We start today’s deals with a new Samsung Week sales event on Amazon. We get The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Unlocked with 256GB storage for $1,250 after a $200 discount. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is getting the same $200 discount, which leaves it at $1,200 with 128GB storage. We then move on to last year’s flagships, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with 256GB storage is selling for $800 with $300 savings, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 512GB storage is going for $950 with a $150 discount, and the Galaxy A71 5G can be yours for just $450 with $150 savings.

However, remember that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G can also be yours for just $250, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is selling for $940, and the Galaxy Note 20 is $450 at Samsung.com when you trade in an eligible device, so you may want to check that out before you device to buy your new device.

Now, you may want to look at other smartphone options, and here we find that the OnePlus 7T with 128GB storage is selling for $330 with $270 savings at B&H, while the Motorola One Action can be yours for $203 with a $27 discount and you get the same 128GB storage space.

We also find gaming accessories on sale, as the Razer Viper Ultimate hyperspeed lightest wireless gaming mouse is getting a $50 discount leaving it at just $100. The Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard is up for grabs at $85 with an $85 discount. Get a HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset for $104 with a $26 discount and a PECHAM 3mm extended large gaming mouse pad for $11, and save $1 while you’re at it.

You can also get yourself a new streaming microphone, as the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone with an 8-bit emoticon LED display is getting an $80 discount, meaning you can get yours for $100. The Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic for recording and streaming is selling for $50 with a $10 discount.

Other deals include the Lenovo Chromebook Duet with a 10.1-inch display and 128GB storage for $229 with a $70 discount. The Lenovo 10.1-inch Smart Display in White and Bamboo is getting a $150 discount, leaving it at just $100. The Beats Solo 3 can be yours for $119 with $80.95 savings, and the Kindle Paperwhite is getting a $30 discount, leaving it at $100.