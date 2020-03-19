Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be made available in the Mirror Gold color variant in India starting March 20. The second foldable phone from Samsung is currently available in India in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple color variants.

The foldable phone is priced at Rs 1,09,999 (~$1,518). It comes in a single 256GB storage model. To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip went out of stock in minutes during its second sale in India.

The one of its kind handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM.

Source: Gadgets360

