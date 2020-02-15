Up next
Samsung appears to have the hit the right notes with the Galaxy Z Flip, as the company’s new clamshell foldable phone is selling like hot cakes. It appears that buyers are enticed by the Galaxy Z Flip’s more pocketable form factor and lower price tag of $1380 compared to the Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Z Flip is currently out of stock on Samsung’s US website as well as Best Buy. A lot of people who flocked to retail outlets in the country also returned empty handed, as all the stock was reportedly depleted.

In Samsung’s home market, the phone was reportedly sold out within the first 30 minutes of going on sale. At this pace, Samsung is expected to sell 20,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip in the first batch, which is ten times higher than the Galaxy Fold.

Source: The Korea Herald

