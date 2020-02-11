Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Z Flip. The company’s first foldable smartphone with a clamshell form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip employs a new hinge design and Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), promising better protection against damage.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a metallic build and has a 1.1-inch (300×112 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display. Aside from displaying notifications, it also doubles as a tiny viewfinder to click selfies.

And oh, tapping on an app icon on the cover display automatically exports the app’s UI to the larger foldable panel for a seamless experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s main display employs a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2636 pixels) Super AMOLED foldable panel. It is protected by a layer of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) that is claimed to be more durable. The hinge, on the other hand, has bristles to keep dust particles away.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Flip’s 3,300mAh battery supports fast charging as well as wireless power share.

In the imaging department, the Galaxy Z Flip packs a 12-megapixel main snapper with OIS and Super Speed PDAF, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 123-degree field of view. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 10-megapixel shooter.

Users can bend the Galaxy Z Flip at any angle and take hands-free photos by placing it on a flat surface. Samsung has put in a tonne of software optimizations in place to let users interact with the UI by taking advantage of the foldable form factor, something Samsung calls Flex Mode.

In addition to the standard Galaxy Z Flip, the company has also lifted the covers from the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition that has a silver paintjob with custom accessories in the package.

Samsung’s new foldable phone is priced at $1,380 and will hit the shelves on February 14. As for colour options, the Galaxy Z Flip will be up for grabs in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold shades.

Source: Samsung