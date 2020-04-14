Today’s amazing deals start with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in its regular version and the Thom Browne Edition. Both these devices come unlocked for you to use them in the network of your choice. The Thom Browne Edition comes with 256GB in storage and a $619 discount, meaning you can get yours for $3,300 with free shipping. If you want the regular Galaxy Z Flip, you can get it for $1,306 with free shipping after a $194 discount.

You can also get the latest Samsung Galaxy S20+ with 5G connectivity. Its factory unlocked and it arrives with 128GB of storage. You save $200, meaning you can get yours for $1,000. You can get extra storage in the 512GB with the same $200 discount, which translates to a total of $1,150.

If you don’t feel like getting this year’s flagship, you can also go for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ factory unlocked with 1TB in storage for $1,300 after a $150 discount. You can also go for the 512GB and 128GB storage options that are selling for $950 and $700, respectively.

Now, we haven’t forgotten about Apple, since the 3rd Gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale. You get $219 off the WiFi-only version with 512GB, which means that you can get one for $1,130.

Last but not least, AKG’s N700NC Over-Ear Foldable Wireless Headphones are $250 off, meaning you can get a pair of these fantastic wireless headphones for just $100.

