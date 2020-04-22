One of the most unique aspects of the Galaxy Z Flip is Flex Mode, which optimizes an app’s UI to take advantage of the phone’s foldable form factor. After showing it back in February, Samsung has finally added Flex Mode support for the YouTube app on its clamshell foldable phone.

Flex Mode optimization for YouTube is now rolling out starting today and will soon be available to all users. In Flex Mode, the upper half of the display will be occupied by the video, while the lower half will show the search, comments, and the remaining part of the app’s UI.

In Flex Mode, square and vertical videos fill nearly the entire top half, while 16:9 videos will be adjusted accordingly to align with the center. Flex Mode optimization on the Galaxy Z Flip is now available with version 15.15.38 of the YouTube app.

Source: Samsung Newsroom