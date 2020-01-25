It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is almost ready for its launch on February 11th. Samsung has already put up some support pages for the device, and now, we may just be waiting for the FCC to give an official certification announcement.

The front display is 0.1". You can use it to check charging speeds and battery info. It will also work as a view finder for the camera so you can use the better rear camera for selfies. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 23, 2020

We could soon receive news from the FCC concerning the official certification of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The device hasn’t revealed any of its information in the FCC or any of its existing support pages. However, we get new rumors from Max Weinbach. This time, the device could arrive with a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side, dual 12MP cameras, 15W charging, wireless, and reverse wireless charging. We can also see a small display on the outside that will let you check the time, charging speeds, and battery info. Now, it will be available some weeks after the new Moto Razr, so do you think it’s worth the wait?

Source 9to5Google

Via SamMobile