Up next
Author
Tags

DeX is a feature that has been present in Samsung’s latest flagships. This feature allows you to connect your phone to a monitor and use it as a desktop computer. Now, the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t include this feature, but there’s hope that it may arrive in time.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip it the first foldable device from Samsung that has a clamshell design. It was recently launched with a $1,380 price tag, but unfortunately, it lacks an important feature that is present in Samsung’s latest flagships, Dex support. The original Galaxy Fold didn’t include DeX support at launch either, but it later received a firmware update that added this feature. It’s not sure that the same thing will happen with the Galaxy Z Flip, but we can at least expect that Samsung a software update in the future.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like

Pixel 4’s Live Caption feature is coming to Chrome on desktop

Live Caption on Chrome browser for desktop will employ on-device speech creation sandbox, but development is already underway.

Huawei launches Nova 7i with 48-megapixel quad camera setup and 40W charging

Hauwei Nova 7i brings support for the in-house SuperCharge technology that provides a charging output of 40W to quickly juice up the battery.
Lenovo Legion gaming phone

Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone teased to score over 600,000 on AnTuTu

We expected Lenovo to announce the launch date of its Legion gaming phone soon.