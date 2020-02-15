DeX is a feature that has been present in Samsung’s latest flagships. This feature allows you to connect your phone to a monitor and use it as a desktop computer. Now, the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t include this feature, but there’s hope that it may arrive in time.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip it the first foldable device from Samsung that has a clamshell design. It was recently launched with a $1,380 price tag, but unfortunately, it lacks an important feature that is present in Samsung’s latest flagships, Dex support. The original Galaxy Fold didn’t include DeX support at launch either, but it later received a firmware update that added this feature. It’s not sure that the same thing will happen with the Galaxy Z Flip, but we can at least expect that Samsung a software update in the future.

Source SamMobile