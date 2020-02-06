The next Unpacked event is less than a week away, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be presented along the new clamshell designed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Rumors, leaks, and specs have arrived from several sources, but none of this information is official. However, from time to time, we find official information directly from the creators of these devices, and this is one of those cases.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can be confirmed as the official name of the next foldable device from Samsung. This statement can be backed up by a recent support page that was created and posted by Samsung’s Romanian page. This site contains no further information, other than the device’s name, and a hint that it will have a leather black cover that you may purchase later if you decide you want extra protection for your new smartphone. This new cover is supposed to be made from high-grade genuine leather and it may start selling for around £99.99. Whether this is the case you get or not, it would be wise to get some sort of protection for this device that’s supposed to arrive with a $1,400 price tag.

Source SamMobile

Via Samsung