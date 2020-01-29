Up next
Author
Tags

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is not a secret anymore. Allegedly official renders of Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable phone have surfaced online, alongside details of its internal hardware and pricing as well.

The latest leak, which comes courtesy of WinFuture, shows the Galaxy Z Flip’s familiar clamshell design and two distinct color options. Listed below are the phone’s leaked specifications:

  • 6.7-inch Full HD + Infinity-O HDR+ AMOLED display
  • 1.06-inch AMOLED cover display at the back
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0 storage
  • 12-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera + 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 123 ° FOV
  • 10-megapixel (f/2.4) front camera
  • 3,300mAh battery with 15W USB Type-C charging, 9W wireless charging
  • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with some special features for Instagram usage. It will reportedly set buyers back by $1,400, while European availability is said to begin February 14.

Source: WinFuture

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: HOT Looks, STEEP Price?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the specs and leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, iPhone 9 possible delay because of Coronavirus and more

Apple’s iPhone 9 could also suffer the consequences of the Coronavirus

The Coronavirus may affect the possible dates for the arrival of the new iPhone 9 and the production of several other Apple products

iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 is now available with toggle for turning U1 chip off

The new 13.3.1 version of iOS and iPadOS are available for download, to fix several bugs and now you can also turn off the U1 chip