Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is not a secret anymore. Allegedly official renders of Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable phone have surfaced online, alongside details of its internal hardware and pricing as well.

The latest leak, which comes courtesy of WinFuture, shows the Galaxy Z Flip’s familiar clamshell design and two distinct color options. Listed below are the phone’s leaked specifications:

6.7-inch Full HD + Infinity-O HDR+ AMOLED display

1.06-inch AMOLED cover display at the back

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0 storage

12-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera + 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 123 ° FOV

10-megapixel (f/2.4) front camera

3,300mAh battery with 15W USB Type-C charging, 9W wireless charging

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with some special features for Instagram usage. It will reportedly set buyers back by $1,400, while European availability is said to begin February 14.

Source: WinFuture