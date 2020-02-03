Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is all set to be introduced within two weeks. Ahead of the launch, the foldable phone has appeared online in a hands-on video. The video leaves little to the imagination.

The hands-on comes from a Twitter user that goes by Yunis Ali. He posted a 20-second video of the Galaxy Z Flip that shows the purple variant of the phone in use.

Galaxy z flip real video pic.twitter.com/bHMzYEBjW1 — yunis ali (@sliverarow) February 2, 2020

The leaked video showcases Galaxy Z Flip’s clamshell foldable design and its small cover display that sits alongside the dual rear camera module. When unfolded, the phone looks unusually tall, thanks to the 22:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy Z Flip will launch on February 11 alongside the Galaxy S20 series at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. It will reportedly set buyers back by EUR 1,500.

Source: Twitter