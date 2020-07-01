Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to launch during the same Unpacked event as the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2. The previous leak revealed several key specifications and we reported that the device was spotted on TENAA. Now, it looks like the listing has been updated with images that revealss a new color option.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is listed with the model number Samsung SM-F7070. It is mentioned to support dual batteries of 2,500mAh and 704mAh. The device is tipped to come with support for 15W fast charging. Moreover, the listing also suggests the phone’s dimensions. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will measure 167.3×73.6×7.2(mm).

It is listed in a new grey color. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, it will come with a new AG Glass Tech that is said to sport a matte finish. Here are the images:

The foldable phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clocked at 3.09GHz. It could feature a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080-pixel resolution. Further, the secondary display is listed on TENAA to be 1.05-inch.

Source: TENAA 1 / 2 / 3