We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung has started taking pre-orders for its latest foldable phone – the Galaxy Z Flip 5G – in the US. Currently, interested parties can pre-order an unlocked unit from the official Samsung Store in the US. Samsung will accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G through August 6, complete with some trade-in benefits.

The South Korean electronics giant is offering a store credit of up to $650 if you trade in an eligible device, bringing the price down from $1,449.99 to $799.99 in the US. And even if the older device you are trading in has a cracked screen, you can still avail a benefit of up to $400 in the form of store credit.

Samsung is also throwing in six months of Spotify Premium, four months of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, a month’s worth of Obe health subscription service and Glamsquad in-house beauty service. As for the device itself, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray colors.

