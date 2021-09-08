We start today’s deals with several Android smartphones that are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G that is now available for $900 after a $300 discount. Now, this is not the latest Z Flip model in the market, but it is still a nice option if you’re interested in trying a new foldable phone. This device comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also on sale. You can grab one for $1,000 after a 17 percent discount that translates to $200 savings. This is unlocked model comes with 128GB storage, but you can also get the 256GB storage model with the same $200 savings, meaning that you can get one for $1,050. Remember that the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra supports stylus input, and it comes with one of the best cameras in a smartphone, capable of 8K video. However, if you don’t want to spend that much on a new flagship, you can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, that’s now available for $850 after receiving a $150 discount. And if you want last year’s Galaxy S20 FE, you can still pick one up for $600 after a $100 discount.

If you’re looking for other options, we have also spotted the Google Pixel 4a with 5G getting a $25.72 discount, which means you can pick one up for $473.28. This device comes unlocked with 128GG storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, and more. The Pixel 4 is getting even better savings, as it’s currently getting a massive 51 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at just under $390. And if you’re looking for a backup smartphone, you can also check out the Pixel 3 in Not Pink that sells for $170.