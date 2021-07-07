We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Samsung smartphones that are currently getting up to $600 discounts. First up, we head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5g getting a $250 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $950. However, you will find the same device selling for $800 at eBay from Microsoft’s official storefront. Still, you can also get the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with 256GB storage for as low as $600 with $600 savings when you go to Samsung.com, but remember that you will need an eligible trade-in to get these awesome savings.

You can also go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $1,200 after a $600 discount with an eligible trade-in. You can also get access to these $600 savings with the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series. You can get the entry-level variant for just $100, the larger Galaxy S21 Plus is going for $200, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can be yours for $400 after an $800 discount. Just don’t forget that you need to trade in an eligible device to unlock these discounts.

You can also grab a new smartwatch while you are at it since there are several options to choose from. First up, we have the Garmin Instinct Solar, a solar-powered rugged outdoor smartwatch currently selling for $353 after receiving a $47 discount. The Garmin Venu is also a nice option to consider, as it is a bit more affordable, going for $274 with a 22 percent discount which translates to $75.99 savings or go for the Garmin vívoactive 3 for $149 with S130.99 savings. Finally, you can also go for a new Ticwatch Pro 3 GPS that’s currently getting a $60 discount, which means you can grab one for $240, in case you’re interested.