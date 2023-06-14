The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are undoubtedly some of the most anticipated foldables of this year. However, it's 2023, and the competition has grown a lot. Google has launched its own foldable dubbed the Pixel Fold, Motorola has revamped its foldable strategy with the new 2023 Razr and Razr+ smartphones, and even OnePlus is planning to release its own foldable later this year. Not to forget that Samsung also faces tough competition from OPPO's Find N2 Flip and HONOR Magic Vs.

So, what can we expect from Samsung's upcoming foldable lineup this summer? Well, numerous leaks have already surfaced, and while we have taken a detailed look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6, this article provides a comprehensive breakdown of what we expect to see in the clamshell-style Z Flip 5. We also discuss its expected price, availability, specifications, display, camera, and battery information that we have gathered so far.

Price & Availability

Samsung usually reveals its new foldable devices in August, a month ahead of Apple's latest iPhone release in September. However, the company is adjusting its strategy this time. Samsung has confirmed that the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 will be announced in late July in Seoul, South Korea.

While an exact date hasn't been officially announced — the launch timeline is referred to as "late July" — well-known leaker Max Jambor suggests that the event will likely take place on July 26, 2023. Moreover, in addition to the new foldables, Samsung will probably showcase the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series as well.

Regarding pricing, there haven't been any solid leaks thus far. The previous generation Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a price tag of $999, and we anticipate a similar price for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in 2023. We would love to see a lower price, especially with competitors like OPPO and Motorola catching up, but we don't expect significant pricing changes from Samsung this year.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specifications

Moving onto the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the upcoming Samsung foldable is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This chipset has already made its debut on the Galaxy S23 series and is expected to bring significant performance improvements and better power efficiency to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In terms of storage, Samsung is expected to offer three options for the Galaxy Z Flip 5: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB — sorry folks, no 1TB variant on the Z Flip series just yet. And as for RAM, higher-storage variants may feature up to 12GB of memory, while the base variant might still rely on 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to run on Android 13 out of the box, and if the latest rumors are to be believed, Samsung could also add DeX support to the foldable. This would allow you to convert your compact foldable device into a portable computing device. Additionally, there are rumors that Samsung is working with Google to optimize apps for the larger front display of the Z Flip 5. Rumored apps to gain support for the bigger display include Messages, Maps, YouTube, and others.

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Inner Display 6.7-inch, 2640 x 1080 resolution, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120Hz, 1200 nits (peak) Exterior Display 3.4-inch, 748 x 720 resolution, Super AMOLED, 305 ppi Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear Camera Primary : 12MP, wide, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

: 12MP, wide, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Ultra-wide: 12MP, 123-degree FoV Front Camera 10MP, wide, HDR Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, MST, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C Audio Stereo Speakers Battery 3,700 mAh, 25W wired charging, fast wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Water Resistance IPX8 (water-resistant) Weight 187g Materials Gorilla Glass and armor aluminum frame Colors Beige, Gray, Light Green, Light Pink, and possibly a few Samsung.com exclusive colors

Design

When Samsung launched the Z Flip 4, there weren't many noticeable changes compared to the Z Flip 3. The smartphone had a similar design to its predecessor, featuring a small cover display and similar dimensions, albeit with straight edges. However, the South Korean tech giant seems to be planning major design changes this year.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will introduce a new teardrop hinge mechanism. This hinge will not only reduce the crease on the display but also enable the device to close completely. This type of hinge mechanism is also used in devices like the Pixel Fold and OPPO Find N2 Flip.

With the device being able to close completely, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could potentially achieve dust resistance for the first time. A report from chunvn8888 suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have IP58 dust and water resistance. Leaked renders from OnLeaks and MediaPeanut also show that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to feature a significantly larger cover display, but more in this down below.

Display

One of the major changes from Z Flip 4 will be the larger cover display. Samsung has been using the same 1.9-inch cover display for almost two years, but now it's getting an upgrade. According to several leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a huge 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. This bigger cover display will occupy most of the front space, slightly curving around the two camera lenses.

Similar to other flip-style foldable smartphones, this cover display will allow you to quickly check the time, notifications, weather, and even read and respond to messages, emails, and navigate through maps. As mentioned earlier, Samsung is working with Google to optimize some apps for the new cover display. Taking photos using the rear cameras will also be significantly improved.

As for the inner foldable display, it will resemble the Z Flip 4. This means you'll get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The resolution will still be FHD+, and the peak brightness is expected to remain at 1,200 nits. The major changes for the inner display would be reduced creasing and no gap when closed.

Camera

Moving onto the camera sensors, if you were expecting the Z Flip 5 to have 50MP sensors like the S23 and S23+, I'm afraid you'll be disappointed. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the Z Flip 5 will the same dual-12MP cameras as the Z Flip 4. However, Samsung will be using new image sensors for both the main lens and the ultra-wide lens, although they will still be 12MP sensors.

We hope to see some improvements with the new image sensors and the improved ISP of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but we'll have to wait and see. The front selfie camera will also remain unchanged at 10MP, with the ability to capture HDR shots.

Battery

There's no solid information available regarding the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, it is anticipated to remain unchanged at 3,700 mAh. Similarly, in terms of charging technology, Samsung is likely to stick with the same slow 25W charging standard.

The phone will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Although it would have been great to see Samsung introduce a larger battery, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has shown impressive performance, and it has delivered excellent battery life with a similar capacity on the Galaxy S23.

