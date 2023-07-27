Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. Pros Beautiful and stylish design Large 3.4-inch cover display Great performance Cons Slow charging Small battery Unchanged camera hardware $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Verizon $1000 at AT&T $1000 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the new foldable flagship from the Korean giant, and it improves over the already excellent Galaxy Z Flip 4 from 2022. The Flip 5 is equipped with the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, comes with an even larger cover display, and has a new hinge mechanism that makes it the most durable Samsung Galaxy Z foldable yet. But you might be wondering, how does it compare against the recently unveiled Moto Razr+ foldable phone? Well, that’s what we’re going to find out, so let’s jump in and compare the two devices’ specs side-by-side

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Motorola Razr+ (2023) Brand Samsung Motorola SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate (1Hz~120Hz) | Outer Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720x748), 60Hz Refresh Rate Cover Display: 3.6-inch, pOLED, 144Hz, 1066 x 1056 pixels, 1100 nits; Inner Display: 6.9-inch, Foldable AMOLED, 165Hz, 2640 x 1080 pixels, 1400 nits RAM 8GB 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB or 512GB 256GB (UFS 3.1) Battery 3,700 mAh 3800 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System One UI 5.1.1 (based on Android 13) Android 13 Front camera 10MP, f/2.2, 85-degree FOV 32MP, f/2.4, (wide), 0.7µm Rear cameras Primary: 12MP, f/1.8, 83-degree FOV | Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FOV Main: 12MP, f/1.5, 1.4μm; Ultra-wide: 13MP, f/2.2, 108-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender | Samsung.com Exclusive: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Glacier Blue, Infinite Black, Viva Magenta Weight 187 grams 188.5g Charging 50% in 30 minutes (via 25W Adapter) 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging IP Rating IPX8 IP52 Material Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), Armor Aluminum frame Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front and back), aluminum frame, Vegan leather (Viva Magenta)

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: Price & Availability

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the US for the same price as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The base model of the device retails for $1,000 at most retailers, carriers, and shops, and it’s already widely available nationwide.

The Motorola Razr+ also retails for $1,000 in the US, and it’s widely available at carriers and retailers alike. It’s a competitive smartphone with a great price tag, and it’s bound to give Samsung a bit of competition, especially if Motorola can entice new customers with even more deals and special promotions.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already up for pre-orders, and the device will become available on August 11.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: Design & Display

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr+ are very similar. Both smartphones have a large main and cover displays. The Galaxy Flip 5 is smaller and narrower than the Razr+ that makes it feel more comfortable and compact in the hand, but the Moto isn’t that much wider. In fact, Motorola managed to shave off a few extra grams, making the Razr+ a few grams lighter than the Flip.

Comparing the Flip 5 to the Razr+, the Samsung foldable is 5mm shorter and 2mm narrower when unfolded, and 3mm shorter, and 2mm narrower when folded. Both devices are close to the 7mm and 15mm thickness when unfolded and folded, and the difference is minimal.

Dimensions Galaxy Z Flip 5 Moto Razr+ Unfolded 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm 170.8 x 74 x 7 mm Folded 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm 88.4 x 74 x 15.1 mm Weight 187 g (6.60 oz) 184.5 g (6.53 oz)

When it comes to the display, the Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The cover screen measures 3.4 inches, and it’s equipped with a large Super AMOLED 60Hz panel that can display widgets and other compatible and selected applications.

In contrast, the Moto Razr+ has a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of peak brightness. The cover screen is also larger at 3.6 inches, and it’s a higher resolution panel too, capable of running practically any application – and it’s not just limited to first-party and selected few third-party widgets.

So far, you could say the Razr+ has more advantages due to the added functionality on the cover screen, and the larger display, and the ever so slightly form factor, but there’s one part where the Galaxy Z Flip 5 still does better, and that’s ingress protection.

The Galaxy Flip 5 is IPX8 compliant, meaning that it can withstand water for up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. The Razr+ only has a water-repellent coating that’ll provide some protection against sweat and rain, but it cannot be submerged in water. Sadly, both devices lack protection against dust, making them both unviable for those working in less sanitary places.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: Performance & Software

When it comes to power, the Flip 5 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB, or 512GB of storage. The Motor Razr+ is powered by the previous generation, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 256/512GB of memory and up to 12GB of RAM.

Both devices perform as expected, but the Flip 5 takes the edge here due to the improved performance and slightly newer chip. That said, both phones will hold up well and remain capable of playing graphics-intensive games, multitasking, and other demanding tasks.

The Flip 5 runs One UI 5 based on Android 13, and Samsung has stepped up its update game, making it one of the best in the industry. The Moto Razr+ sports Motorola’s My UX, a near-stock Android build with a handful of Motorola’s own features and software. If you’re after a simpler design, the Razr+ might be a better option, while if you want better support and far more customization features, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the way to go.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: Camera

Close

The camera department on the Galaxy Z foldable lineup was always an area where we felt lacked focus and hardware, and unfortunately, it’s the same this time around. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with the same exact camera setup that we saw on last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s not to say it’s a bad camera, but we expected a bigger upgrade this year.

The Flip 5 has a dual camera setup, consisting of a 12MP f/1.8 primary, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. There’s also a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera, but you can easily use the large cover screen to take beautiful selfies using the main sensors. When it comes to the camera quality, we’ll have to put the Galaxy through its paces, but it reportedly has improved quality and better low-light results.

When it comes to the Moto Razr+, the phone has a 12MP f/1.5 primary camera, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide. There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing camera, and the results are generally decent in good lighting conditions, but it’s fair to say that photos will look significantly better on the Samsung.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: Battery

The battery department is another area where Samsung failed to improve in recent years, and we see a similar theme in 2023. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a relatively small 3,700 mAh battery, and the Korean company once again refused to improve the charging situation.

The Flip 5 supports 25W wired charging, and Samsung says it can go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes, the same as the Flip 4. The phone does at least still support 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging; that’s nice to see.

The Moto Razr+ comes with a slightly larger, 3,800 mAh battery. It supports 30W wired charging, but it can only do 5W slow wireless charging, that’s less than desirable on a phone that costs $1,000. We expected at least the same 15W wireless charging speed, but at least the option to wirelessly charge is there, right?

Both smartphones offer lackluster charging speeds, and neither of them are significantly better than the other, although Samsung does offer faster charging, despite it being slower while plugged in. There are no clear winners, and we expect both companies to step up their game for their next-generation devices.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr+: Which should you buy?

Suppose you’re after a foldable flip phone that has plenty of features, perhaps way more than you believe you can take advantage of, long and reliable software support, and a design that’s more compact and colorful, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might be the phone you’re looking for. It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and while it lacks upgrades in the camera and battery department, it’s undeniably the best Samsung foldable flip phone yet.

However, if you’re team “different” and want a slightly larger device with even more functionality on the cover display. You care less about photos than the entire experience, the Moto Razr+ might be the winning candidate. It looks beautiful, and it has a larger display and a great-performing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. If you plan on taking fewer photos and want a phone that runs stock Android, the Razr+ is an excellent choice.