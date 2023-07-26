Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. $1000 at Samsung

Samsung makes some of the best foldable smartphones on the market, and the company's newest addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, has finally arrived. This new clamshell-style smartphone brings several improvements and meaningful changes. But you still might wonder: what's new in the Galaxy Z Flip 5? How does it differ from the last year's Flip 4? Here are all the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Z Flip 4: Technical Specifications



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate (1Hz~120Hz) | Outer Screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720x748), 60Hz Refresh Rate Cover Display: 1.9-inch, Super AMOLED, 512 x 260 pixels; Inner Display: 6.7-inch, Foldable AMOLED, 120Hz, 2640 x 1080 pixels, 1200 nits RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery 3,700 mAh 3,700 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System One UI 5.1.1 (based on Android 13) OneUI (based on Android 13) Front camera 10MP, f/2.2, 85-degree FOV 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.22μ Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions Folded: 3.35 x 2.83 x .59in | Unfolded: 6.5 x 2.83 x .27in Folded: 6.11 x 2.64 x 0.62 in | Unfolded: 6.11 x 5.12 x .24 in Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender | Samsung.com Exclusive: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Bespoke Edition colors available on Samsung.com Weight 187 grams 187 grams Charging 50% in 30 minutes (via 25W Adapter) 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging IP Rating IPX8 IPX8 Micro SD card support No No Security Samsung Knox (with Samsung Knox Vault) Samsung Knox (with Samsung Knox Vault) Material Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), Armor Aluminum frame Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + (front and back), Armor Aluminum frame Main Camera 12MP, f/1.8, 83-degree FOV 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FOV 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FOV

What's different?

Adam Z. Lein / Pocketnow

The main difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the new cover display. When the Z Flip 4 was announced last year, it was criticized for its striking similarity to its predecessor. However, the Z Flip 5 brings a refreshing design change.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a huge 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display that takes up most of the front area. This display supports various new widgets and features, allowing you to check the weather, control music playback, click images, use Google Maps for navigation, and more. You can also quickly access the Samsung Wallet app using this screen and even respond to messages using a full-sized QWERTY keyboard.

The design of the Z Flip 5 also sees a significant upgrade with the introduction of a new hinge mechanism. The new hinge makes the Z Flip 5 even more robust, with the device now closing flat, leaving no gap between the two halves. Samsung has also improved the durability of the device by using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect both the back and front of the device.

Source: Pocketnow

In terms of internal hardware, the Z Flip 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy. While this may not seem like a significant upgrade from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor on the Z Flip 4, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is known for having the best performance and power efficiency across the board. Not to mention the battery advantages it brings. While the RAM remains the same at 8GB, the base storage now starts at 256GB (compared to 128GB on the Z Fold 4), and all models also use the faster UFS 4.0 storage tech.

Finally, the Z Flip 5 offers new color options, with a total of eight colors available: Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, plus four colors exclusive to Samsung.com — Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow. While the blue color option, a favorite among many, is no longer available in the Z Flip 5, it's worth noting that this popular hue has made a comeback in the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

What's the same?

Source: Pocketnow

The rest of the features (quite literally). The Z Flip 5 comes with the same inner foldable display as the Z Flip 4. This means you get a familiar 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The new Flex Hinge mechanism should make the crease a bit less noticeable, but this remains to be confirmed. Be sure to look out for our hands-on review of the Z Fold and Z Flip 5.

The camera setup on both devices is also quite similar. It features the same 12MP dual-camera setup, consisting of a 12MP primary lens with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree FoV. The inner selfie camera also remains unchanged at 10MP. However, the Z Flip 5 does introduce a host of new software features, thanks to the larger cover screen and the new AI-powered image signal processor.

Source: Pocketnow

One area where we hoped to see an upgrade is the battery capacity. Unfortunately, it remains the same at 3,700 mAh. The charging speed also remains unchanged, with 25W USB-C charging and 15W wireless charging. Nonetheless, we expect the new Flip phone will deliver improved battery life, thanks to the power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Should you upgrade?

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, or even if you own the Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a lot of significant upgrades for the price. It's got a new powerful chipset inside, which should not only help you perform resource-intensive tasks with ease, but it should also help a lot with battery. You also get a large cover display for increased productivity and much more.

And Samsung is making upgrading to the Z Flip 5 even more enticing with the launch offers. For your old Galaxy Z Flip 4 or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you get up to $900 in trade-in value. Moreover, there is a storage upgrade program where you can get a higher storage variant for the same price. And if that's not enough, Samsung is also providing a free one-time internal screen protector replacement for the new foldables.