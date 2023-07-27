Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, and released the foldable smartphone in four new unique colors, as well as four exclusive variants available only at Samsung.com. The new colors are on the pale side and look refreshing, fun, and relaxing. Samsung didn’t include a Bespoke Edition this year, but included a total of eight new colors, but which one should you get?

We collected all of the new color options of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and explained why you should pick one over the other. As always, we added color-matching images and high-quality renders to help you better understand the colors and give you a better idea of how the device could look in real life.

Which Galaxy Color Should You Get?

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in a total of eight colors. Four of these are available at most retailers and carriers, including Graphite, Lavender, Cream, and Mint.. The remaining four are exclusive to Samsung.com, and they’re only available from the website. These colors include Blue, Green, Gray, and Yellow colors, available in selected regions only.

In case you missed our coverage, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the new Galaxy Watch 6 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already up for pre-orders, and the device will become available on August 11.

Free storage upgrade: Users selecting the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be eligible for a free storage upgrade, and will be automatically upgraded to the 512GB version. Additionally, users will receive up to $900 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with an eligible trade-in!

Users selecting the 256GB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be eligible for a free storage upgrade, and will be automatically upgraded to the 512GB version. Additionally, users will receive up to $900 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with an eligible trade-in! Save up to $540: During pre-order, users will also be to save up to $540 when they bundle a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 with Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches.

During pre-order, users will also be to save up to $540 when they bundle a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 with Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches. Save 30% on Samsung Care+: Users will also be able to receive 30% off Samsung Care+.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Verizon $1000 at AT&T $1000 at Amazon

Best Galaxy Z Flip 5 Colors

Graphite

The Graphite color looks reminiscent of the Phantom Black that we saw on other Galaxy smartphones, although it looks ever so slightly lighter. It looks smooth, bold, and polished, and while it might not have anything fancy that’d turn heads out on the street, it’ll be an elegant choice for those who want a clean device without the extra fluff.

If you plan on putting the case on the Flip 5, the Graphite color might be the best choice as the edges will match whatever case you put on the phone.

Lavender

The Lavender color looks stunning. It brings a pink hue and light purple shade to the Flip 5, providing a gorgeous look. If you’re after a pale shade that looks friendly, inviting, and fun, this could be the best choice for you. It’s playful, and it’ll go in all dresses and clothes.

This color is also excellent for those who want to rock a transparent case as the pale color will show through it, grabbing attention and looking incredible.

Cream

The Cream color is bright and elegant. It stands out from the rest of the color options with its white and yellow-ish hues. While we hoped to see a new White color, this is as close as you can get without a skin.

The Cream color has a yellow-ish hue, allowing the phone to catch more attention with its unique shade. The same color can be observed on the Galaxy S23 series, and we recommend it for anyone looking for a colorful, bright, and warm device that looks absolutely gorgeous with and without a case on.

Mint

The new Mint color looks perfect. It’s the perfect name for this shade of pale green, and it looks stylish and elegant, as well as fun. The phone has silver edges, making it go well with most cases, and it’s ideal for those looking for something for fun and unique.

Samsung Exclusive: Gray

The Gray color is exclusively available at Samsung.com, and you won’t be able to buy it from retailers. The color is only available in selected regions, and some users may not be able to purchase it from their Samsung Store. The Gray color is uniquely bold, and it’s much lighter than the Graphite model. Some could argue it looks more refined, and polished, and as a result, more elegant. It’s stylish, and if you’re after something that looks different from the traditional colors, this might be the one you’re looking for. The Gray color also has black edges and side panels, adding more contrast to the Flip 5.

Samsung Exclusive: Blue

The Blue color is exclusively available at Samsung.com, and you won’t be able to buy it from retailers. The color is only available in selected regions, and some users may not be able to purchase it from their Samsung Store. The new Blue color looks playful, stylish, relaxing, and beautiful from every angle. It’s not every day you see a foldable smartphone in this shade, and it’s a great match if you’re a fan of the ocean and water.

Samsung Exclusive: Green

The Green color is exclusively available at Samsung.com, and you won’t be able to buy it from retailers. The color is only available in selected regions, and some users may not be able to purchase it from their Samsung Store. If you’re looking for something more vivid and stronger than the Mint clor with dark edges and frames, this could bring the perfect balance to your pocket. It’s perfect for outgoers and those who love the green environment.

Samsung Exclusive: Yellow

The Yellow color is exclusively available at Samsung.com, and you won’t be able to buy it from retailers. The color is only available in selected regions, and some users may not be able to purchase it from their Samsung Store. The Yellow color is ideal for those who love the heat and summer and want something that brings back the joy of staying in the sun. It looks fun, colorful, and vibrant, and it’s a very pleasing hue that looks great regardless of your outfit and environment.