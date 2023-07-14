Samsung will hold its summer Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 where it’s expected to unveil a plethora of new devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and potentially a new set of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds. We’ve already posted all the things that you can expect, and today we have some new information about the alleged price for the upcoming foldable devices, and spoiler alert; there could be some price hikes.

According to Dealabs, the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be at least €30 higher than the Z Flip 4 in 2022. The 256GB model will reportedly cost €30 more, while the 512GB device will receive a €50 bump. It’s unclear how much the 128GB model will retail for, but there’s a chance it could go up from the initial €1,110 price tag of the Flip 4.

Reserve at Samsung Sign up and receive $50 Samsung Credit today! For a limited time, you can sign up to reserve the next Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 and receive up to $50 worth of Samsung Credit. The credit can be used towards the purchase of the new devices when you pre-order your next Galaxy. There's no commitment, and all you have to do is enter your name and email address. Reserve your Samsung Galaxy today! See at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in four colors: Graphite, Lavender, Cream, and Water Green, and in a usual Samsung fashion, we expect a few additional colors to be exclusively available at Samsung.com. We’re also hearing information about the Flip 5 taking part in the Bespoke program too, which will allow users to further customize each panel of their devices for an additional fee.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Dealabs suggests a much higher price hike. The 256GB model could go from €1,800 to €1,900, resulting in a €100 increase on the base unit. The 512GB and 1TB models could receive an additional €120 increase. That could mean those units would be sold at €2,040 and €2,280, respectively. That’s a massive jump in price, at least here in Europe, and it remains to be seen what other regions will follow these new alleged price hikes.

It’s worth noting that these prices are for France only, and other European countries could see their own adjusted prices due to the difference in taxes and other fees. It’s also unclear how this will affect the US where phones are often priced the same as previous generations due to the market size and other fees.

If we want to speculate and play with the thought of having increased prices, we could see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch for around $1,049 in the US, and the Z Fold 5 to start at $1,900. However, keep in mind that this is purely speculation, and we simply don’t yet have the US pricing rumored or leaked at this time. If Samsung goes down a similar route to Apple and Google, we could see the same prices in the US, whereas other regions, such as Europe, could receive significant price hikes this year.

A price increase could lower sales

Given the current economic situation, Samsung increasing its prices wouldn’t be too surprising. Many companies have increased their prices in recent months, and we wouldn’t be shocked if Samsung decided that a five or ten-percent increase was necessary to help keep its profit margins high. However, this could drastically change how foldables are perceived, and it could tamper with sales as the company could sell far fewer units than initially anticipated.

Samsung has already increased the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside of the US, and while it didn’t seem to hurt the sales, an even greater bump in the price could have devastating results. The company is already showing signs of struggle, and the rumors claim the company brought forward the summer Galaxy Unpacked event to help improve its balance sheet.

Whatever the case and the price is, one thing is clear. We’ll likely see price increases this year, and the changes on the Galaxy foldable devices might be a lot smaller than first anticipated. The Galaxy Unpacked event is less than two weeks away, so stay tuned as we’ll provide you with real-time updates about the upcoming Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches as they become available.