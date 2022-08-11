Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs HUAWEI P50 Pocket

Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, where it also unveiled the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. In this comparison, we’ll compare the best that Samsung offers against HUAWEI’s latest flip phone, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket.

For starters, both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the HUAWEI P50 Pocket feature a foldable mechanism, and they’re both flip phones. That’s just about all the similarities between the two devices, as they both feature drastically different looks on the outside and different technologies on the inside.

The clamshell design on both devices features an outer display. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 houses a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel, while the HUAWEI P50 Pocket comes with a 1.04-inch OLED display. Both devices let you see notifications, but generally speaking, Samsung offers more features out of the small display for taking selfies, checking notifications, accepting calls, making payments, and more. The P50 Pocket is also slightly larger than the Flip 4, but the differences aren’t major.

The Flip 4 is aimed at all users with its unique and eye-popping colors, not to mention the Bespoke Edition that lets customers customize the color of different panels and the frame. The P50 Pocket features a more elegant and luxurious take, and it’s available in just three colors: Black, Gold, and Silver. If you’re leaning towards the jewelry style design, the P50 Pocket is the clear winner; however, if you’re looking for a device with more accessories and color options, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 wins this battle.

Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and it's coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of storage options. The HUAWEI P50 Pocket is powered by the older Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, and it doesn’t support 5G connectivity due to restrictions. The device has 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB storage options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 benefits from the latest chipset as it provides more power and performance and dramatically improves efficiency. The Snapdragon 888 is still an excellent chipset, and it’s more than capable of handling graphics-intensive games and multitasking, but it can get a little hot at times, and it’s not as efficient as the near two-generation younger Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. The Flip 4 also features IPX8 water resistance, while the HUAWEI P50 Pocket doesn’t have any official IP rating against water or dust.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It’s one of the best and latest panels from Samsung. The external cover display is using a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel, covered by the Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket comes with a larger 6.9-inch OLED display, supporting 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a slightly higher resolution panel, but the screen doesn’t support an adaptive refresh rate that goes below 48Hz, meaning that the Flip 4 will be more efficient in the long term. It’s not a deal breaker but worth keeping in mind. When it comes to the cover display, it features a 1.04-inch OLED panel, which once again sports a higher resolution panel when compared to the Flip 4.

The main display on the Flip 4 still features a crease in the middle, but it's less prominent and noticeable when using the device, or looking at it from other angles. HUAWEI's hinge mechanism is different, and it doesn't introduce a noticeable crease across the display, and the phone can also fold shut when it's not being used.

Software

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with One UI 4.1.1, based on Android 12L, and Samsung has become one of the best OEMs in recent years when it comes to providing timely software updates and security patches to its devices. The company also supports its key devices for four years, which is unheard of outside of the Apple bubble.

HUAWEI, on the other hand, is restricted from using its own EMUI-based Android 12 software on its devices. The news isn’t all bad, since HUAWEI is constantly working on building out its own Google-like ecosystem, and it’s doing a decent job at implementing most of the features that can be found on Android.

The two devices come pre-installed with a wide variety of different features. Still, when it gets to customization, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely offer more options due to more apps being available on the Google Play Store. Samsung is open about letting users customize their devices' lock screens, external display, home screens, and other aspects.

Camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has two cameras on the back, including a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, and Dual Pixel PDAF, as well as a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor. It also sports a 10MP f/2.4 selfie camera, which is great for recording up to 4K at 60fps using the rear camera.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket houses three sensors on the back, including a 40MP f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF and Laser AF, a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide with AF, as well as a 32MP f/1.8 Ultra Spectrum camera. The selfie shooter is a 10.7MPO f/2.2 sensor, and it’s great for taking group photos and wide-angle shots.

We haven’t seen any photos coming out of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 just yet, but we expect the phone to take excellent images in all lighting conditions. Samsung has upped its camera game in recent years. HUAWEI has always been good at optimizing its camera, and provides some of the best camera shots from its smartphones. We’ll have to wait for the full review before we can declare a clear winner, but one thing is clear, both devices can capture breathtaking photos day and night.

Battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a 3,700 mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from 2021, but the P50 Pocket wins this with its 4,000 mAh battery. That’s not all, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 tops out at a maximum of 25W, while the P50 Pocket supports the 40W SuperCharge fast wired charging technology.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket not only boasts a larger battery than the latest Samsung foldable flagship, but it also charges much faster, although it’s worth noting that it doesn’t support wireless charging. Given the 40W rating, it’s probably not much of an issue, but the price and availability are where things change considerably, favoring the Galaxy device.

We are yet to test the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but we expect the newer and more efficient chipset and the larger battery to perform really well in our tests, but we’ll have to take it through its paces to confirm the results before we can say which phone would win in this category.

Price & Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999, while the HUAWEI P50 Pocket launched at €1,299 (or about $1,325). The P50 Pocket costs considerably more, and the device is also not as widely available due to the restrictions. Users in North America are completely out of luck, and those in the UK and Europe aren’t fortunate either, as the device is still hard to get.

The P50 Pocket also lacks support for the Google Play Store and Google services, which means that users have to live without it – unless they figure out how to install the software suite unofficially, which has become much harder over the years due to software restrictions on both Google and HUAWEI’s end.