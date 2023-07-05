We are getting closer to the launch of new Samsung devices, as the company has confirmed that it will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. We are expecting to receive at least two new foldable smartphones, a new iteration of the Galaxy Tab S lineup, new Galaxy Buds, and Watches. In other words, this is the perfect moment to get your hands on a new Galaxy device, as we will start to see some interesting deals on the currently available models, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is now receiving up to 10 percent discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $900 $1000 Save $100 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display, a 1.9-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. $900 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest deals will get you up to $100 instant savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will get you a new and unlocked device with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and other cool features that make it one of the best and most desirable foldable phones around. And remember that you can also opt for the 256GB storage model, which sells for $960 with 9 percent savings which translates to $100 savings.

Suppose you want a more affordable option with a more conventional design. In that case, I recommend you pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now sells for $800 with a 33 percent discount that makes you score $400 in instant savings, as this powerful device normally sells for $1,200. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with 128GB internal storage, a powerful 8K camera, stylus support, and an elegant design language that will make you remember the Galaxy Note series. You can also get the 256GB model for $895 with 31 percent savings or the 512GB variant for just $899 with a 36 percent discount.