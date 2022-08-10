Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: all you need to know

Samsung announced the brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable flagship smartphone today at the Galaxy Unpacked Event. The new device comes with several improvements over its predecessor, and it’s now powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung also revealed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

Price & Availability

Samsung has officially confirmed that pre-orders will go live on August 10. Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 between August 10 and August 25 will receive a memory upgrade to double the storage, and up to $900 off with eligible trade-in. Customers will also receive a Silicone Ring Case or a Strap case. Samsung will also throw in Samsung Care+, which allows customers to repair their devices in case of an accident.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will cost $999.99 – the same price at which the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was introduced last year. The phone will be available with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options, although the latter will be exclusive and only available on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. You can pre-order it now and receive a Samsung silicone Ring Case or a Strap case and up to $900 off with eligible trade-in

Colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in a total of four color options, including Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. Fortunately, the Bespoke Edition is back this year, and Samsung will allow customers to choose from a total of 65 combinations to customize the look of their new devices.

Specifications

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Operating System Android 12L, One UI 4.1.1 Main Display 6.7-inch, 2,640 x 1,080, 22:9, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120Hz Cover Display 1.9-inch, 512 x 260, Super AMOLED Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Memory 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Expandable Storage No Rear Primary Camera 12MP, ƒ/1.8, 1.8μ, Dual Pixel AF, OIS Rear Ultra-Wide Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μ, FOV: 123-degree Front Camera 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.22μ Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, MST, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Audio Stereo Speakers Battery 3,700 mAh, 25W wired charging (advertised: 0-50% in 30 minutes), fast wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Water Resistance IPX8 (Water resistant) Materials Glass and aluminium Folded Dimensions 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm Unfolded Dimensions 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Weight 6.59 oz (187 g) Colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

Bespoke Edition: Front/Back (Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red), Frame (Silver, Black, Gold) Release Date 26 August 2022 Price From $999.99

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a slimmer hinge mechanism, a lighter weight, and mostly the same design aesthetics as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from 2021. The sides are flat, and come with brighter colors, depending on the color you pick up. When unfolded, it feels like a standard device, and it features roughly the same dimensions as the previous model.

There aren’t any significant upgrades over the design, but the sides are brighter and shinier thanks to the new coating that Samsung uses to make it stand out. We’ll let you decide if this is good or bad, but we’re a fan of the new minimal changes.

Display

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 still sports the same 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which supports 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and it even has the same resolution. The good thing is that the display now supports adaptive refresh rate, which should improve the battery life, and it should also be more enjoyable while using the phone.The cover screen was previously rumored to be larger, but that too is the same 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display that could be found on the previous device. It also sports the same resolution panel, but the software can now show even more stuff on it to make it even more useful.

The crease in the middle of the screen is still there, but it’s less noticeable, thanks to the new hinge mechanism. The Flip 4’s cover screen can still act as a viewfinder for taking selfies using the primary or ultrawide cameras on the back.

Camera

Samsung says that the camera on the Flip 4 comes with a 65% brighter sensor, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It can take even better and brighter photos in low-light and at night. Regarding the sensors themselves, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 houses a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide. There’s also a 10MP f/2.4 selfie camera on the main display. Samsung promises better images and video recording in all lighting environments, but we’ll have to take it for a spin to see the results for ourselves.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 3,700 mAh battery capacity, the same cell used in the Galaxy Z Flip 3 last year. Even though it’s the same capacity, it’s worth pointing out that the device is powered by the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, which means that it should – in theory – outlast the previous generation. The device still only supports 25W fast wired charging, but Samsung says it’s now even quicker and can go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and reverse wireless charging, also known as Wireless PowerSshare.

FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 support the S Pen?

No, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 does not support either the standard Galaxy version or the Fold version of the S Pen.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 support wireless charging?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and reverse wireless charging, also known as Wireless PowerShare.

Does it have an under-display fingerprint sensor?

No, the fingerprint sensor is still embedded in the power button on the right side. It uses a capacitive fingerprint sensor to authenticate and make purchases using Samsung Pay or Google Pay.

Does it come with Android 13?

Samsung will ship the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with One UI 4.1.1, based on Android 12L. We expect to see Android 13 by the end of the year, or sometime in the first half of 2023.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 support fast wired charging?

Yes. The Flip 4 supports 25W fast wired charging. Samsung says that it has improved the charging rate, which can now charge the device from 0-50% in just 30 minutes when using a compatible 25W wall adapter.

Is it water and dust-resistant?

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with an IPX8 certification. It can withstand the submersion of up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Beach and pool water is still not recommended, and the device isn’t dust resistant.