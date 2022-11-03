Take advantage of the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you will be able to get a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more on sale

Samsung’s latest foldable phones were announced during the company’s 2022 August event, where we received the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the most versatile devices, which came to change the way we interact with smartphones. Indeed, they represent a huge step forward in the world of foldable phones, as they have improved any shortcomings that arrived with their predecessors. The best part is that they have already started to receive very compelling discounts that make you want to get your hands on one.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $802 after receiving a 20 percent discount. This device launched with a $1,000 price tag, meaning you can score $198 instant savings if you choose to get one. However, this deal gets even sweeter when you decide to trade in one of your current devices, as Amazon is letting you get up to $401 with your Amazon.com Gift Card credit after you choose to trade in an eligible device. In other words, you could get your new device for as low as $401.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. View at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. However, you can also get the 256GB storage model by adding $50 to your budget, as it receives the same 20 percent discount.

You can also use these savings to get your hands on a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, as these cool wireless earbuds are now receiving a 40 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs at just $90. However, this offer is only available in the White and Olive Green color variants. You may also want to check out the new way to score great savings on Samsung’s upcoming Black Friday sales event, which will help you get early access to some of the best deals on Galaxy devices.