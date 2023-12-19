Amazon’s latest offers keep getting better as we inch closer to the holidays, and one of the best deals comes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, now selling for just $535 after receiving a massive 47 percent discount that will get you more than $460 off this outstanding foldable device.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

We’re signing off today with jaw-dropping deals applied to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which now sells for $535 thanks to the latest offer. This will get you $465 in instant savings and an excellent foldable phone. This device features a 6.7-inch foldable display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and incredible looks.

Of course, you can also opt for a larger and more expensive alternative, as you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale for $1,620, thanks to a $300 discount. This will get you a larger foldable display, support for stylus input, an excellent camera, 512GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and one of Qualcomm’s best and latest processors. And suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can pick up a new OnePlus Open with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a potent Hasselblad camera, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and more for just $1,500 with $200 in instant savings.