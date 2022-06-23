Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition is coming, but you'll probably put a case on it

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone back in August, and it released the Bespoke Edition two months later, in October. The new special edition allowed users to change the backplates of the device and choose from 49 different color combinations to design their devices. The Bespoke Edition was only available for the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Flip 3 devices.

Here are a few reasons why you should buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 today, and why you might want to hold out a little longer for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

SamMobile reports that Samsung will return the Bespoke Edition for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and there will be even more color combinations than last time. The report also claims that Samsung will make the special Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition available in even more markets.

As a quick recap, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition was available in 49 different color combinations. It was offered in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US. It’s currently unclear what additional regions may be added to the list, but we expect to see Canada and more European and Asian countries to be added for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The report doesn’t mention anything about the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, but we expect them to be part of the Bespoke Studio, allowing users to customize the smartwatches with different straps and colored finishes. We would also love to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy S22 series join Bespoke studio.

Will the Bespoke Edition help Samsung sell more units?

Additional customization tools usually help businesses to offer a unique and special service, and as a result, they often charge extra, squeezing more money out of their customers. It’s a great strategy, and Samsung has done a fantastic job with its Bespoke Studio, allowing users to change the backplates of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 device.

We don’t have any official numbers, but there’s a high probability that the Bespoke Edition devices have greatly helped Samsung increase its sales and shipped units, allowing the company to become the most popular foldable OEM in 2021. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the best-selling foldable last year, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to do even better this year.

We must also add that creating unique and colored back plates will likely extend the shipping times significantly. At a time when shortages are affecting the entire industry, we expect some customers to wait a couple more weeks to receive their new devices. Is it worth waiting a few extra weeks for a different colored back panel? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

Bespoke Edition or Vanilla, most people will put a case on it anyway

If Samsung decides to return the special Bespoke Edition, we wonder how many people are going to be willing to spend extra on customizing the color of a few backplates on their devices. We assume it’s not that many. The Bespoke Edition is a great feature, and we’re glad to see it, but for most, it’s probably not worth the extra hassle and extended shipping times as they’ll put a case on their devices anyway, hiding the colors and the design of the foldable. Customizing the back might make more sense for those opting for transparent cases, but it’s still hard to justify the additional price tag.