Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy Flip was a fantastic flip device when it was announced in 2020, but it lacked many unique features, and the durability wasn’t what most people expected. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 fixed most of the problems, and it went on to become the most successful foldable flagship in 2021. Samsung sold millions of units, and the affordable price tag helped it become popular among many people.

Don’t forget to watch our review video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, in case you haven’t seen it. We have also made a similar guide for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

In this post, we collected all of the leaks and rumors that we have about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 to help you find everything in one place. Don’t forget to save and bookmark this page as we’ll constantly update it as more information become available in the coming weeks, leading up to the launch.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Price & Availability

A lot of information has leaked about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but unfortunately, the price isn’t one of them, at least, not yet. We expect the pricing to leak in the coming weeks leading up to the official announcement. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumored to cost about the same as the Z Flip 3, about $999.99 or slightly less.

Assuming that Samsung is following the same timeline as last year, we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to be announced sometime in mid-August. Jon Prosser also revealed two dates, claiming the next Galaxy Unpacked event is planned to be held on August 10, with pre-orders going live on the same day. The official launch is said to happen at the end of the month on August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the phone to get if you've been itching to try out the folding form factor without breaking the bank.

Colors

Jon Prosser also claimed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would be available in at least four color options, including Graphite (Black), Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue. The colors appear to be very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s color options. Last year, the Flip 3 was released in Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black colors, and the device was also available in three additional variants exclusively at Samsung.

Samsung also unveiled a special Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and we expect the same thing to happen this year, given that the special partnership was rumored to be successful. Even if Samsung doesn’t partner with the company, we may see a different manufacturer partner with Samsung on a unique version.

Specifications

The following information is based on the recently leaked specifications from Yogesh Brar. Note that some missing specifications are based on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Operating System Android 12L, One UI 4.1.1 Main Display 6.7-inch, 2,640 x 1,080, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Cover Display 2.1-inch, AMOLED Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Memory 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Expandable Storage No Rear Primary Camera 12MP Rear Ultra-Wide Camera 12MP Front Camera 10MP Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G (SA, NSA, mmWave), Wi-Fi 6E, MST, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Audio Stereo Speakers Battery 3,700 mAh, 25W wired charging, 10W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Water Resistance IPX8 (Water resistant) Materials Glass and aluminium Folded Dimensions TBD Unfolded Dimensions TBD Weight TBD Colors Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue Release Date Rumored: 10 August 2022 Price Likely around $999.99

Design

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was announced in 2021. The new foldable is rumored to have a near-identical design to its predecessor, although there are expected to be minor enhancements to improve the durability of the phone. The phone will likely have a similar footprint to the Flip 3, and the sides of the phone are rumored to be slightly flatter.

The rest of the device will retain the same design. There will reportedly be a volume rocker on the right side, next to the power button, that will also act as a capacitive fingerprint sensor. On the back, we’ll find the dual-camera setup, and the slightly larger cover display. 91Mobiles and OnLeaks also provided a few render images based on Flip 4, giving us a closer look at what to expect in August.

Display

Before we mention the main display, let’s take a closer look at the external screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 had a usable 1.9-inch AMOLED display that could be used for taking selfies, checking notifications, and other neat features. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to have a 2.1-inch AMOLED panel, suggesting a slight bump in size that we don’t expect to be too noticeable. Feature-wise, we hope for similar functionality we’ve seen on the Flip 3.

As for the internal display, it's expected to be a 6.7-inch panel, the same size as we saw on the Flip 3 last year. It will be an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) may be more durable, and the display crease will reportedly be nearly gone. Recent rumors suggested the crease to still exist, but the hinge mechanism will allegedly feature a new internal design, eliminating the touchable and easily noticeable crease in the middle of the display.

Camera

The camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 wasn’t bad by any means, but it also didn’t take our breath away. It was more than capable of shooting in low-light, night, and bright environments, but it wasn't quite a Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it wasn’t aimed to compete with the highest-end flagship in Samsung’s lineup.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumored to pack two sensors once again, a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide. The selfie camera will reportedly stay with a 10MP sensor. We don’t know the specifications for these lenses, but we expect them to be the same as last year, or slightly better. We’d love to see some telephoto lens, but that’s unlikely to happen this year.

Battery

A recent leak claimed the battery has a capacity of 3,700 mAh, slightly bigger than the Flip 3’s 3,300 mAh capacity. The battery life of the Flip 3 was the main disadvantage of the foldable device, and the larger battery is rumored to provide a more usable experience. When it comes to charging, the Flip 3 topped out at 15W, which isn’t considered fast nowadays. We hope to see 25W as the bare minimum, but 45W or faster would be ideal in a world where most flagships pack 60W+ rapid charging technologies, although that’s unlikely to happen.

What we want to see

A larger cover display: While the larger 2.1-inch cover display is expected to please most users, we would love to see the entire back of the device to be turned into a more usable display panel. Having a 3-inch or larger screen would be ideal for checking notifications, and using the main cameras for taking selfies while out and about.

While the larger 2.1-inch cover display is expected to please most users, we would love to see the entire back of the device to be turned into a more usable display panel. Having a 3-inch or larger screen would be ideal for checking notifications, and using the main cameras for taking selfies while out and about. Larger battery: The Flip 4 is expected to have a 3,700 mAh battery, and we hope that it will help the foldable survive a full day on a single charge. The more efficient Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip will likely help keep things under control, and we hope to see a much better battery life on the upcoming foldable.

The Flip 4 is expected to have a 3,700 mAh battery, and we hope that it will help the foldable survive a full day on a single charge. The more efficient Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip will likely help keep things under control, and we hope to see a much better battery life on the upcoming foldable. No display crease: The display crease was one of the most talked-about concerns from potential buyers, and existing users. We hope that Samsung improved the hinge mechanism and significantly reduced the crease on the new display. OPPO and HUAWEI made the crease non-existent on their devices, and we don’t see why Samsung wouldn’t be capable of doing the same.

The display crease was one of the most talked-about concerns from potential buyers, and existing users. We hope that Samsung improved the hinge mechanism and significantly reduced the crease on the new display. OPPO and HUAWEI made the crease non-existent on their devices, and we don’t see why Samsung wouldn’t be capable of doing the same. Telephoto cameras: The camera setup on the Flip 4 is rumored to be adequate for most users, but the telephoto and the option to optically zoom in two or three times on a subject provide many benefits when capturing moments. We would love to see the addition of a telephoto sensor on the Flip series.