samsung-galaxy-z-flip-3-Yellow_Slide_02-1024x576

Rumors so far confirmed how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is going to look like, what specifications it will have and even what the price may end up, but a new certification reveals a few more information about the upcoming foldable.

According to the latest TENAA certification, the SM-F7110 model number is the Chinese version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.The listing doesn’t include any specifications, but it shows us the dimensions of the device and the battery capacity (via MyFixGuide).

The dimension of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 166 x 72.2 x 7.3mm, which means that it will be ever so slightly shorter, although it will be 0.1mm thicker than the original Galaxy Z Flip. It looks like there will be some adjustments and enhancements design wise to make it more comfortable and refined.

When it comes to the battery capacity, the original Galaxy Z Flip had 3,300mAh, and the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly sport a 2,300 and 903mAh battery, which altogether results in 3,202mAh. While the capacity seems to be 100mAh lower, this might not be noticeable, thanks to the improved and upgraded chipset it will be equipped with. It is however possible there will be some downgrades when it gets to battery performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a 1.9-inch mini AMOLED display on the outer shell. The dual rear camera will include two 12MP sensors, one of which will be a regular one and the other is an ultrawide camera. The device is rumored to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and come with at least 8GB of memory. We have no information about when the new foldable smartphone will launch, but the next Samsung Unpacked event is happening on 11 August, where Samsung is expected to announce a number of new devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

